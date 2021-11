Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 16:32 Hits: 0

From panoramas to close-ups, from 3D maps to a wheel selfie, the Earth-bound twin of ESA’s Rosalind Franklin rover is testing the wide range of photo settings that will deliver the greatest science possible during the ExoMars mission on the Red Planet.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/Exploration/ExoMars/Smart_focus_on_Mars