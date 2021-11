Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 17:21 Hits: 1

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts will answer media questions about their time aboard the International Space Station at 12:30 p.m. EDT Friday, Nov. 5, as they prepare to return to Earth later this month.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-spacex-crew-2-to-discuss-station-mission-upcoming-splashdown