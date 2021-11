Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 18:00 Hits: 1

The National Academy of Science detailed the direction for astronomy and astrophysics today for the coming decade.

The post Astronomers Announce Priorities for Next Decade appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/astronomers-announce-priorities-for-next-decade/