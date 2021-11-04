Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 09:10 Hits: 0

Arguably, humankind has never been more aware of the jeopardy we and the planet face because of climate change. As world leaders at COP26 work to accelerate action towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions to keep the goal of 1.5°C temperature rise within reach, we bring you a new easy-to-use guide on what ESA is doing to understand and monitor climate change from space – data that are essential for policy-makers.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Space_for_our_climate/Explore_ESA_s_interactive_Climate_Change_Kit