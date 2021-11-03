The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

ESA and GHGSat support new International Methane Emissions Observatory

In the first 20 years of reaching the atmosphere, methane has more than 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide. Reducing emissions of this extremely potent gas is, therefore, one of the fastest ways of slowing the rate of global warming, at least in the short term – and at COP26, more than 100 countries have just signed up to the Global Methane Pledge, which aims to limit emissions by 30% compared with 2020 levels.

With both public and commercial satellite data playing key roles in assessing progress on climate action, ESA and GHGSat are supporting the United Nations Environment Programme’s new International Methane Emissions Observatory, also announced at COP26.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/ESA_and_GHGSat_support_new_International_Methane_Emissions_Observatory

