Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021 14:06 Hits: 0

Video: 00:02:12

The climate crisis is the most urgent challenge faced by humankind – affecting every region, continent, and ocean on Earth. Space has an untapped potential to make a difference in tackling the threats and challenges faced by humanity. Satellites watch over Earth continuously, helping us to monitor, understand, model, predict and act on climate change and its related challenges.

As part of one of the three ‘Accelerators’ that will drive Europe’s increased use of space, the Space for a Green Future Accelerator will help Europe act to mitigate climate change. It will provide actionable information, helping form the baseline for effective European adaptation strategies to support the green transition, enabling the European Union to reach its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050, and supporting its Green Deal. Learn more about how ESA will bring Europe’s space ambitions to the next level by clicking here.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2021/11/Space_for_a_Green_Future