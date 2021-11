Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 16:20 Hits: 5

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson is announcing new leadership roles, as well as the merging of two offices into the Office of Technology, Policy, and Strategy (OTPS), in support of Biden-Harris Administration priorities and the focus on space strategy.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/new-roles-combined-offices-for-nasa-administrator-leadership-team