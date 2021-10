Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 19:45 Hits: 0

Human-made interference, not extraterrestrial technology, is responsible for the first candidate "signal of interest" detected by the project Breakthrough Listen.

The post The True Nature of the Candidate ET Signal From Proxima Centauri appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/the-true-nature-of-the-candidate-et-signal-from-proxima-centauri/