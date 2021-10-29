The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

ESA and NASA launch revolutionary open-source platform

Boreal Forest Above Ground Biomass Density

Today, ESA and NASA have publicly released the first globally-harmonised assessment of above ground biomass – information that is vital for managing global climate change. The Multi-Mission Algorithm and Analysis Platform (MAAP) provides seamless access to above ground biomass information from both NASA and ESA Earth observation data. The revolutionary open-science tool is now fully operational and accessible online.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/ESA_and_NASA_launch_revolutionary_open-source_platform

