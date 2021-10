Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 16:27 Hits: 5

Journey to a remote planet then double back to check in on the latest stirrings of Comet 29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann before touching the finger of dawn.

The post Uranus Queues Up for Opposition appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-blogs/explore-night-bob-king/uranus-queues-up-for-opposition/