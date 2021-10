Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 19:29 Hits: 2

A new study uses precise measurements of chemical elements to explore the formation history of one of the oldest globular clusters in the Milky Way.

The post Unlocking the History of Globular Cluster Messier 5 appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/unlocking-messier-5-history/