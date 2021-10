Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 22:08 Hits: 9

NASA stacked its Orion capsule atop a Space Launch System megarocket yesterday (Oct. 20), notching a major milestone for the agency and its Artemis program of crewed lunar exploration.

Read more https://www.space.com/orion-stacked-sls-rocket-artemis-1-mission