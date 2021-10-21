Three new Directors join the European Space Agency’s Executive Board

Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 08:50 Hits: 8

As of today, ESA has appointed three new Directors - for Commercialisation, Industry and Procurement, Earth Observation Programmes and Navigation. The new Directors were appointed by ESA Council at its meeting on 21 October; they will support the Director General with responsibility for activities and overall objectives in their respective directorates.

