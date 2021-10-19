The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Humans to blame for warming lakes

Lake Ontario temperature

While the climate crisis is, unfortunately, a reality, it is all too easy to assume that every aspect of our changing world is a consequence of climate change. Assumptions play no role in key environmental assessments and mitigation strategies such as we will see in the upcoming UN climate change COP-26 conference – it’s the science and hard facts that are critical. New research published this week is a prime example of facts that matter. Using model projections combined with satellite data from ESA’s Climate Change Initiative, this latest research shows that the global rise in the temperature of lake water and dwindling lake-ice cover can only be explained by the increase in greenhouse gas emissions since the industrial revolution – in other words, humans are clearly to blame. 

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Space_for_our_climate/Humans_to_blame_for_warming_lakes

