Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 14:27 Hits: 1

NASA will provide coverage as an uncrewed Russian cargo spacecraft arrives to a new port at the International Space Station this week, and as another Russian freighter launches and docks to the orbiting outpost next week.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-to-provide-tv-coverage-of-russian-station-cargo-ship-activities