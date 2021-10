Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 08:01 Hits: 0

Between September 1982 and December 2020, at least 51 512 people were rescued on land and at sea with help from a network of Earth-orbiting satellites able to detect and locate emergency distress beacons.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Operations/A_first_for_search_and_rescue_from_space