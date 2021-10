Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 15:37 Hits: 2

NASA will hold a virtual media briefing at 1:30 p.m. EDT Thursday, Oct. 21, to share a powerful, new, web-based platform to help those who rely on water resources across the drought-stricken western U.S.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-invites-media-to-briefing-on-new-water-data-platform