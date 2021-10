Articles

Category: Space Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 10:23 Hits: 4

NASA’s Lucy mission, the agency’s first to Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, launched at 5:34 a.m. EDT Saturday on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-ula-launch-lucy-mission-to-fossils-of-planet-formation