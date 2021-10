Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 16:19 Hits: 14

We examine circumstances and expectations for the current apparition of Comet Leonard, which may become the year's brightest comet.

The post How Bright Will Comet Leonard Get? appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/how-bright-will-comet-leonard-get/