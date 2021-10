Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021

NASA has awarded a contract to Chenega Global Protection LLC of Chantilly, Virginia, an 8(a) small business, to provide protective services at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, White Sands Testing Facility and White Sands Complex in Las Cruces, New Mexico, Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, etc.

