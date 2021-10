Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 15:00 Hits: 0

The James Webb Space Telescope has arrived safely at Pariacabo harbour in French Guiana. ESA in close collaboration with NASA will now prepare this once in a generation mission for its launch on Ariane 5 from Europe’s Spaceport this December.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Transportation/ESA_welcomes_Webb_in_French_Guiana_for_launch_on_Ariane_5