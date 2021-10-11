The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Like Baily's Beads

Like Baily’s BeadsView at EarthSky Community Photos. | Meiying Lee in Taipei, Taiwan, wrote: “Like Baily’s Beads. This is the very fine moon I took in the early morning of September 7, 2021. The moon’s age is 28.5 days and the brightness is 1.2%. I tried to stack 12 extremely thin moon tracks within 55 seconds, and the time interval between each moon was about 5 seconds. The irregular surface of the moon was strengthened, and it seemed as if I saw Baily’s Beads ! It’s just that Baily’s Beads are in the total solar eclipse. The sun passes through the pothole [between mountains and other features on the moon], so the pothole on the sun is bright. But the potholes of this very thin moon are relatively dark!” Here’s some info about Baily’s Beads.

