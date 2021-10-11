Category: Space Hits: 4View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Meiying Lee in Taipei, Taiwan, wrote: “Like Baily’s Beads. This is the very fine moon I took in the early morning of September 7, 2021. The moon’s age is 28.5 days and the brightness is 1.2%. I tried to stack 12 extremely thin moon tracks within 55 seconds, and the time interval between each moon was about 5 seconds. The irregular surface of the moon was strengthened, and it seemed as if I saw Baily’s Beads ! It’s just that Baily’s Beads are in the total solar eclipse. The sun passes through the pothole [between mountains and other features on the moon], so the pothole on the sun is bright. But the potholes of this very thin moon are relatively dark!” Here’s some info about Baily’s Beads.
The post Like Baily’s Beads first appeared on EarthSky.
Read more http://rss2.earthsky.org/~r/fullsite/~3/bYR9aeoK-t0/