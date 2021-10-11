The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

La Palma volcano: How satellites help us monitor eruptions

La Palma as captured by Copernicus Sentinel-2

Since the Cumbre Vieja volcano began erupting on 19 September 2021, lava has burned through homes, roads and farmlands causing mass destruction on the west part of the Canary Island of La Palma. Satellite imagery has helped authorities monitor and manage the ongoing crisis. From capturing images of the rivers of lava, to measuring gas emissions and assessing damage, the fleet of Copernicus Sentinel satellites have been providing crucial data for local teams.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/La_Palma_volcano_How_satellites_help_us_monitor_eruptions

