Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 18:35 Hits: 7

China's Chang'e 5 mission returned pieces of the Moon in a technological feat last year. Now, scientists are publishing the first analyses of those samples.

The post China's Lunar Samples Confirm Late Volcanism, Pose New Questions appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/change-5-lunar-samples-late-volcanism/