Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 13:01 Hits: 3

NASA and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will co-host the Alliances for Climate Action, a virtual series to address rising demand for accurate, timely, and actionable information at a time of rapid global climate change.

