Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021

Learn the latest about the launch of Crew-3 to the International Space Station during two virtual briefings this Wednesday 6 and Thursday 7 October live on ESA Web TV Two.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/Watch_live_briefings_for_next_Space_Station_mission