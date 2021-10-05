Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 08:16

The Soyuz MS-19 crew with (from left) Roscosmos cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, producer Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild.

Live launch coverage is underway on NASA Television, the agency’s website, and the NASA app for the targeted lift off at 4:55 a.m. EDT (1:55 p.m. Baikonur time).

Roscosmos cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, actress Yulia Peresild and producer Klim Shipenko will the launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to the International Space Station, where they will film segments for a movie. The launch will mark the expansion of commercial space opportunities to include feature filmmaking.

Their Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft will make a fast-track, two-orbit journey to dock to the station’s Rassvet module. They will join Expedition 65 Commander Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency), NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Aki Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov.

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2021/10/05/russian-soyuz-crew-launching-to-station-today-live-on-nasa-tv/