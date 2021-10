Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 20:19 Hits: 5

Media accreditation is open for the upcoming launch of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, an evaluation of technologies for preventing a hazardous asteroid from striking Earth.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-invites-media-to-launch-of-double-asteroid-redirection-test