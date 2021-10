Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 16:06 Hits: 1

What seemed a lucky break — the discovery of a gamma-ray burst in the most distant known galaxy — might instead be the flash of passing space debris. As satellites fill low-Earth orbit, such events might become common.

The post Did Astronomers See a Distant, Dying Star? Or an Earth-bound Satellite? appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/did-astronomers-see-a-distant-dying-star-or-an-earth-bound-satellite/