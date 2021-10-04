The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

First Copernicus satellite exceeds design working life

Copernicus Sentinel-1A: seven years in operation

This week marks seven years since the very first satellite that ESA built for the European Union’s Copernicus programme started delivering data to monitor the environment. The Sentinel-1A satellite has shed new light on our changing world and has been key to supplying a wealth of radar imagery to aid disaster response. While this remarkable satellite may have been designed for an operational life of seven years, it is still going strong and fully expected to be in service for several years to come.

