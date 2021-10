Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 19:38 Hits: 5

Today ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet became commander of the International Space Station, taking over from Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut and fellow Crew-2 member Akihiko Hoshide. Thomas will hold this role until shortly before Crew-2 return to Earth in November.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/Alpha/Thomas_Pesquet_takes_commanding_role_on_Space_Station