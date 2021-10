Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 08:03 Hits: 5

ESA and Mattel have released a Samantha Cristoforetti Barbie doll to coincide with World Space Week 2021 and its theme of ‘Women in Space’, to help encourage girls to become the next generation of astronauts, engineers and space scientists.

Read more https://www.esa.int/About_Us/Partnerships/ESA_and_Mattel_s_Barbie_in_zero-g_and_she_feels_fine