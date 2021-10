Articles

Category: Space Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 10:00 Hits: 5

The ESA/JAXA BepiColombo mission has captured its first views of its destination planet Mercury as it swooped past in a close gravity assist flyby last night.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/BepiColombo/BepiColombo_s_first_views_of_Mercury