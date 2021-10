Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 08:00 Hits: 2

Yesterday, ESA’s orbiting laboratory, OPS-SAT, hosted the first-ever stock trade in space. The successful experiment required developers at Europe’s leading online broker flatexDEGIRO to think far outside of the box and adapt their software to the technical demands and constrained bandwidth found on an orbiting platform at 500 km altitude.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Operations/Trading_space_ESA_bolsters_European_business