Published on Friday, 01 October 2021

BepiColombo is set to make the first of several flybys past Mercury on Friday, October 1st.

The post BepiColombo to Fly By Mercury Tonight appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/bepicolombo-to-fly-by-mercury-tonight/