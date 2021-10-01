The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Space for climate: raising awareness ahead of COP26

Gorner Glacier, Switzerland

Ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26), climate and energy ministers are coming together this week in Milan, Italy, to discuss the key political topics to be addressed at the upcoming global summit – taking place in early November in Glasgow.

ESA will be present at both the Pre-COP and COP26, highlighting the vital importance of observing our changing world from space and showing how satellite data play a critical role in underpinning climate policy.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Space_for_our_climate/Space_for_climate_raising_awareness_ahead_of_COP26

