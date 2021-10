Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 11:00 Hits: 2

Two cubesats designed to study the Earth's magnetic field and to look for exoplanets around nearby stars rode to space Monday (Sept. 27) with NASA's new Landsat 9 Earth observation mission.

Read more https://www.space.com/landsat9-launch-cubesats-exoplanets-and-magnetosphere