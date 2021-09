Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 21:32 Hits: 9

Catch one of the most active small bodies in the solar system during a rare superoutburst.

The post Comet 29P Undergoes Brightest Outburst in Recent Years appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/comet-29p-undergoes-brightest-outburst-in-recent-years/