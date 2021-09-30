The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Aerosols released from Australian bushfires triggers algal blooms

Smoke and flames in Australia

Australia’s deadly bushfires in the 2019-2020 season generated 700 million tonnes of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere – triggering vast algal blooms in the Southern Ocean. Using satellite data, two new studies published in Nature prove how satellites can illuminate the complicated ways in which Earth is responding to climate change in an era of worsening wildfires.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Aerosols_released_from_Australian_bushfires_triggers_algal_blooms

