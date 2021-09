Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 17:59 Hits: 2

NASA has tested the functions of Lucy, the agency’s first spacecraft to study Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, filled it with fuel, and is preparing to pack it into a capsule for launch Saturday, Oct. 16.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-s-lucy-mission-prepares-for-launch-to-trojan-asteroids