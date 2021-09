Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 16:40 Hits: 2

The new launch complex built for Europe’s upcoming Ariane 6 rocket is inaugurated at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Transportation/Europe_s_Spaceport/Ariane_6_launch_complex_inaugurated_at_Europe_s_Spaceport