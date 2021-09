Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 10:30

A new round-trip commercial space transportation service from 2022, backed by ESA, will enable companies to manufacture in space very pure and more capable materials, discover new pharmaceutical drugs and bring them back for use on Earth.

