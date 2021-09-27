The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Going hyperspectral for CHIME

With Covid restrictions a little more relaxed, scientists from Europe and the USA were finally able to team up for a long-awaited field experiment to ensure that a new Copernicus satellite called CHIME will deliver the best possible data products as soon as it is operational in orbit. This new mission is being developed to support EU policies on the management of natural resources, ultimately helping to address the global issue of food security.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/Going_hyperspectral_for_CHIME

