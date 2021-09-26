The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Saturn from Earth, 2004 to 2015

Saturn from Earth, 2004 to 2015View larger. | This beautiful montage of Saturn from Earth is from Damian Peach. It was the Astronomy Picture of the Day (APOD) on September 19, 2021. It shows the changing tilt of Saturn’s rings as viewed from Earth between 2004 and 2015. We see this perpetual change – sometimes the north face of the rings, sometimes the south face – over a cycle of about 15 years. Here, Saturn is going from its southern summer toward its northern summer. Notice that, sometimes, we see the rings edge-on. We just passed Saturn (in August) in our smaller orbit around the sun. So it’s up in the evening now, near very bright Jupiter, both of them extremely noticeable. Visit EarthSky’s planet guide. Montage used with permission. Thank you, Damian!

