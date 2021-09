Articles

Category: Space Published on Saturday, 25 September 2021 16:32 Hits: 9

NASA released its first digital, interactive graphic novel on Saturday in celebration of National Comic Book Day. “First Woman: NASA’s Promise for Humanity” imagines the story of Callie Rodriguez, the first woman to explore the Moon.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-releases-interactive-graphic-novel-first-woman