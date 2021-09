Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 13:47 Hits: 6

Scientists have found massive ash deposits that formed over millions of years of volcanic super-eruptions, the first evidence for such explosive activity on Mars.

The post Mars Hosted Supervolcanoes in the Ancient Past appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/mars-hosted-supervolcanoes-in-the-ancient-past/