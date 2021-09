Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 20:24 Hits: 6

"Mushballs," first inferred to exist on Jupiter, may fall within the atmospheres of all the solar system's giant planets.

The post Hail-like “Mushballs” May Fall on All Our Giant Planets appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/hail-like-mushballs-may-fall-on-all-our-giant-planets/