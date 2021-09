Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 12:33 Hits: 6

NASA invites members of the media to register their interest in attending events in French Guiana ahead of the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, a mission led by NASA in partnership with the European and Canadian space agencies.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-invites-media-to-webb-telescope-prelaunch-events-in-french-guiana