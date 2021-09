Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 13:58 Hits: 7

NASA and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will hold a virtual briefing for media Tuesday, Sept., 28 at 1 p.m. EDT to discuss efforts to improve the sustainability of aviation through the demonstration of more efficient airport operations, contributing to the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to tackle climate change.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-faa-invite-media-to-briefing-on-air-traffic-control-updates