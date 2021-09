Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 18:04 Hits: 4

Three residents of the International Space Station will take a short ride aboard a Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft Tuesday, Sept. 28, relocating the spacecraft to prepare for the arrival of the next set of station crew members.

